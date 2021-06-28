Falkirk’s producers market returns to Falkirk Town Centre on Saturday, July 3

At June’s market, there were 12 traders attending the first producers market back on the High Street after an extended break due to Covid restrictions. This socially-distanced event saw an excellent variety of produce from businesses such as Woodmill Game, Sutherlands Fruit and Veg, Cedar Country Cottage and delicious cakes from Pots on the Cow Wynd.

Falkirk’s producers market returns to Falkirk Town Centre on Saturday, July 3, beginning at 10am, with a fantastic mix of local produce. This month we see a few returning favourites to the market, including Irene’s Florist, Alba’s Artisan, Pure Roasters and Selkirk Gin and Cheese.

The full list of attendees this Saturday includes Carnie, Woodmill Game, Osiris, Roasters, Scottish Aromatics, Falkirk Delivers, Thistle Dubh, Sutherlands Fruit & Veg, Buon Appetite, Cairn o'mohr, Jaspy Enterprise, Selkirk Gin and cheese, Kilted Photographer, Dream Bakehouse, Irene’s Florist, Doug’s Dug Treats, Alba's Artisan and Cedar Country Cottage.

Visitors to the market will be in safe hands, with Covid marshals attending, hand sanitising stations available and social distancing rules applied.

Falkirk Delivers continues to encourage local businesses to make use of stands to help drive business to Falkirk Town Centre. The producers market is a great way to encourage longer stays within our town centre.

Falkirk Delivers’ BID manager Elaine Grant said: “A trip to Falkirk’s producers market is a wonderful way to shop local and from small businesses. When you’re attending the town centre market, be sure to pop into one of the many cafes and restaurants for a bite to eat, stop for a drink in the pub, visit the Howgate Shopping Centre or get lost wandering around Falkirk’s independent shops and boutiques.”

Falkirk’s producers market is set up to take place the first Saturday of every month.

Elaine added: “We encourage our local community to attend, but we also are encouraging the local community to take part. Do you have a small business you’d like to share at the market, or are you a town centre business interested in taking up a stall?”