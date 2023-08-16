Falkirk shopper baskets £1000 for local food bank in supermarket sweep win

Aldi’s popular Supermarket Sweep took place at the supermarket giant’s Redbrae Road, Camelon store and lucky shopper Mikey Cullis – who was chosen as the winner of an in-store competition – took part in the five-minute trolley dash for charity last week.

As well as taking home a trolley full of shopping essentials and tasty treats, Mikey successfully found the hidden inflatable in store, meaning Aldi Scotland doubled the total value of his haul and donated the lump sum to his nominated charity, the Roots food bank.

Mikey said: “I had a great time running down the aisles, encouraged by my friends, family and also staff at the store and food bank volunteers. I’d like to thank Aldi for an unforgettable night. I’m glad I could help such a great local cause and have some fun.”

Family, friends and Aldi staff join Mikey to celebrate his big win and prodigious haul (Picture: Submitted)

Arlene Graham, of Roots food bank, said: “The cost-of-living crisis has caused a lot of strain on many of the households we support, so we are very grateful to have been chosen as the nominate charity.

"We’d like to thank Mikey for doing an amazing job, helping raise a phenomenal amount for our food bank. This will allow us to continue in our efforts to tackle food

insecurity in the communities of Bonnybridge, Denny, Banknock and surrounding areas.”