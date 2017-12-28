Shoppers help feed thousands

Thousands of meals have been provided to people in need this Christmas thanks to customer donations at Tesco stores in Falkirk.

Across the UK a total of three million meals worth of food has been donated to charities FareShare and The Trussell Trust thanks to the food collection that ran in the supermarket’s stores until December 2.

And in Falkirk, a total of 30,623 meals were donated by generous customers at the local stores.

Shoppers were asked to donate long-life items to help people in need as part of their usual shop, with the supermarket giant topping up the value of the customer donations by 20 per cent.

The two food charities, FareShare and The Trussell Trust, see an increase in the need for donations at this time of year.

Tony McElroy, the supermarket chain’s head of communications in Scotland, said: “Every year we are taken aback by the generosity of customers who give to the food collection in our stores across the UK.

“We know that this annual collection makes a real difference in Scotland and we would like to thank everyone who has donated, volunteered or helped with the food collection in store.”