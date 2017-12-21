Shieldhill pupils become festive traders

Pupils at Shieldhil Primary transformed their school into a Christmas Market and raised £800.

Each class undertook to complete an enterprise project where the children could sell the products they created. They worked hard to make Christmas cards, tree decorations, snow globes, gift bags, rag rugs and badges. They set up stalls and were very imaginative using different ways to attract customers.

Each class had the opportunity to visit the market and were able to buy from the stalls and parents were invited to come along too to spend time with their children.

The money raised will be split between classes and pupils will decide how to spend their profits.