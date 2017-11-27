Sharing the joy of a papercut

A joint Jewish-Muslim papercutting event was held at the Dawson Community Centre last Sunday.

Hand In Hand was hosted by the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities (SCoJec) in association with Al Masaar, a Falkirk-based Muslim youth organisation.

The event allowed members of both communities to explore their shared traditions in the 2000-year-old art of papercutting.

The day, the first of its kind in Falkirk, celebrated the Creativity and the Arts theme of this year’s Scottish Interfaith Week.

Two artists - Abi Pirani and Maryam Golubeva - displayed their work having been inspired by the art.

Fiona Frank, SCoJeC projects and outreach manager, said: “I met Abi and Maryam a few years ago and ever since then I’ve had the idea of bringing them together for an event like this. Our partnership with Al Masaar, and the funding from the Inter Faith Youth Trust meant we could put on a bus to bring a group of Jewish guides over to the event from Glasgow.

“Everyone was able to participate in the process and everyone learned something.”