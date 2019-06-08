Scotty’s all set for a strawberry summer

Scotty Brand strawberries will be vying for attention with other fruit on Asda’s shelves from tomorrow, after winning a UK wide listing with the group.

Scottish strawberries are said to be famous worldwide, with Perthshire the biggest and best area for growing them.

Cars Melton, aged nine from Edinburgh enjoys strawberry picking with Scotty dog Bumble at Bruce Farm, near Blairgowrie in Perthshire.

Michael Jarvis, head of marketing at Scotty Brand, said: “Scottish berries are popular both north and south of the border, and for the first-time customers across the UK will get the chance to try and enjoy our strawberries.”

Scotty Brand strawberries are grown and packed by Bruce Farms in Perthshire, where the light, fertile soil, long summer days and mild nights are reckoned to provide the perfect conditions.

The temperate conditions in Scotland are said to mean the fruit ripens more slowly than many others and is therefore sweeter and juicier.

An on-site packing hall means the fruit is picked, packed and despatched rapidly, so the strawberries reach stores within 24 hours.