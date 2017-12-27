Search

Scottish Youth Theatre role for Larbert actor Calum

The cast of the first ensemble event this year. Calum will take part in next year's summer show
A young actor from Larbert has been chosen as one of 20 successful candidates to join Scottish Youth Theatre’s National Ensemble.

The assignment guarantees Calum Ross (20), a role in a summer theatre production, along with the chance to forge links that could boost his career prospects.

He said: “It is an honour and pleasure to be accepted into the second National Ensemble.

“The chance to collaborate with other like-minded individuals and forge meaningful partnerships is an opportunity that cannot be understated.

“I intend to push myself as an actor and collaborator. I cannot wait to learn about and produce work that is meaningful and hopefully can be enjoyed by others.”