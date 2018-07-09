Scott Direct cash will go a long way for Macmillan

Grangemouth-based workers in the Scott Direct office have raised a phenomenal £15,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support – a cause with close ties to the business.

Colleagues within the business nominated the charity and as founder Jim Scott, an estate agent who bought and ran a sawmill just outside the Falkirk district in the 1980s to lay the Scott Group foundations, died from lung cancer and Macmillan provided a huge support to the family – including sons John and Norman who took on and built the company up.

The group’s fundraisers, including marketing director Karen Hunter and operations director Norman, handed over the cash in a special celebration at the offices in Caledon green late last month.