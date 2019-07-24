ScotRail passengers to get free cupcakes to mark electric service milestone

Train passengers in Falkirk district are in for a sweet treat as ScotRail celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Class 385 Express service.

Staff will hand out cupcakes to customers today (Wednesday) and provide some onboard entertainment to mark 12 months since the first electric Class 385 train operated on the Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley via Falkirk High line.

Built by Hitachi Rail, the service has been introduced on nine different routes across Central Scotland.

These include Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley via Falkirk Grahamston and Glasgow Queen Street to Stirling, Dunblane and Alloa.

In December 2018, ScotRail delivered the first 42-minute journeys between Glasgow and Edinburgh using the new trains.

The introduction of the state-of-the-art trains was made possible by Network Rail Scotland’s electrification of the main line between the two cities and is part of Abellio’s £475 million investment in Scotland’s railway.

The investment, funded by the Scottish Government, saw almost 4000 people carry out six million hours of work.

It is the biggest single transformation in the route’s history and included sinking nearly 3000 piled foundations and more than 4600 tonnes of steel masts, which now carry 616 kilometres of overhead wires to power the new trains.

Next week, ScotRail will begin to operate eight-carriage Class 385 Express trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh, following the completion of platform extensions at Glasgow Queen Street by Network Rail.

ScotRail engineering director Syeda Ghufran said: “The introduction of our brand-new Class 385 trains one year ago today has not only improved journey times, but also provided a better experience for our customers.

“As we celebrate this anniversary, it’s great to see that we’re now preparing to run eight-carriage trains for the first time.

“The investment ScotRail and Network Rail is making to modernise Scotland’s Railway, and introduce new and upgraded trains, means faster journeys, more seats and more services for our customers.”

Tim Olton, Hitachi Rail general manager of Scotland, said: “These electric trains are performing extremely well, easing congestion and proving popular with passengers.

“The fleet’s successful introduction is testament to the hard work of our dedicated maintenance team in Edinburgh.

“Working with ScotRail and Transport Scotland on a day-to-day basis has ensured this train is one of UK’s most reliable new trains.”