ScotRail celebrates 25th anniversary of Camelon railway station reopening

ScotRail is today celebrating the 25th anniversary of the official reopening of Camelon railway station.

Passenger services were restored at the station on this day in 1994, following the initial closure of Falkirk Camelon in 1967, which was located at the opposite side of the A9.

Since its reopening, rail travel in the village has doubled.

An initial hourly service between Dunblane and Edinburgh, and an hourly Glasgow Queen Street-Falkirk Grahamston train, have become half-hourly services.

And, in December 2018, a new half-hourly Glasgow Queen Street-Edinburgh Waverley via Falkirk Grahamston service calling at Camelon was introduced.

ScotRail Area Manager Kirsty Marchant said: “Since its reopening, Camelon has gone from strength to strength.

“With four brand-new Class 385 trains per hour, it’s allowed for more people to use the station.

“It’s been transformational for the village and provides easy access to the Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

“We’re delighted to be celebrating this 25th anniversary and we’ll continue to make a difference to the communities we serve.”