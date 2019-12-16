Sandy’s Garden ... Chichilaki

As I write this the climate change conference currently under way in Madrid drags on into Sunday morning.

It was scheduled to end of Friday … with many of the world’s most environment-polluting countries blocking attempts by smaller, and in the main less-polluting, nations to reach some kind of a deal.

Sandy Simpson

Young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is learning a hard lesson.

No matter how much emotion is aroused among climate change activists, when the leaders of nations like Australia, the US, Canada, Russia, India, China and Brazil don’t share your concerns, serious measures to inhibit climate change ain’t goin’ nowhere.

This sobering reflection … from which you, gentle reader, will gather that I do believe that mankind is responsible for some of the greenhouse gas emissions which are trapping heat in the atmosphere and thus leading to global warming and climate change … is prompted by this news from Madrid allied to the utterly-sodden state of my garden. As most readers will know, the primary greenhouse gases in Earth’s atmosphere are water vapour, carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and ozone; and we release huge amounts of greenhouse gases by burning fossil fuels … primarily coal, fuel oil and natural gas … to provide ourselves with the energy we need to service our homes, factories, shops, modes of transport and leisure wishes. Over the past 100 years the intensity of UK precipitation has increased during winter, and has been accompanied by more frequent spells of very wet weather, at least during the last 40 years. And as I reflect on this fact and ponder the fact that I have hardly set foot in my sodden garden so far this month, I seek some crumb of Christmas cheer and find it in chichilaki, of which Greta would surely approve.

But first, here is a real Christmas pub quiz question: what is the principal export of the former Soviet republic of Georgia? Would you believe it is Christmas tree seeds? It is! But the good people of Georgia have an alternative to felling huge numbers of Christmas trees in their forests in order to add festive decoration to their own homes. Many of them still prefer chichilaki. Shortly before the New Year in centuries past, the Veluri, as the chichilaki masters were called, would go into the forests which surrounded their villages, prune branches from hazelnut trees and carry them home to be soaked in water. Then, the branches were heated over fires, their bark was peeled off and the Veluri cut thin shavings from end to top. This is how chichilaki, the Georgian national Christmas tree is made. The traditional Georgian belief is that the shaved tree resembles the famous beard of St. Basil the Great, who is thought to visit Georgian children during Christmas in the same way that Santa Claus visits our youngsters. It is also believed that the chichilakis represent the tree of life, a symbol of hope for the Georgians. Traditionally, kalpi … decorations made from ivy leaves … and bokeri … small loaves baked with eggs, flour, and cheese … were put on the chichilaki, both decorations being seen as the symbols of life and fertility.

To this day, the chichilaki remains very popular in Western Georgia, especially in rural villages, and still forms an inseparable part of the New Year and Christmas tradition. And, although chichilakis are mostly common in the regions near the Black Sea, they can also be found in stores around the capital of Tbilisi as well as in innumerable seasonal stalls. Modern practice is for the chichilaki to be decorated with small fruits and berries, with apples, pomegranates and madder often attached as offerings to heaven for a bountiful harvest. So there you are, Greta; dried-up pruned branches, ivy leaves, local fruit and home-baked bread; can you imagine a more enviro-friendly Christmas tree? Merry chichilaki!