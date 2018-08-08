Revived Bonnybridge Gala Day hailed as another great success

Crowds turned out in force to celebrate Bonnybridge Gala Day, resurrected in 2017 for the first time in 15 years.

It appeared hard to top the success of that day but Saturday’s event proved to be just as much fun for the local community.

2018 Queen Stephanie Cameron was crowned by Fiona Buchanan

Primary 6 pupil Stephanie Cameron from Bonnybridge Primary was crowned Queen by Fiona Buchanan at the ceremony, the title passing on from last year’s Queen Sophie Guyan.

Fiona’s husband, Provost Billy Buchanan, was also part of the procession and hosted a football competition as well as a beat the world record welly-wanging competition.

For this competition he put up £2000 of his money – £1000 for any male that beat the men’s world record and £1000 for any female that beat the women’s world record – but luckily for Billy no-one managed to break the records.

The parade travelled to Duncan Stewart Memorial Park for the event, which was followed by fun and games including a funfair, vintage cars exhibit, pony rides, wrestlers and even an eight-foot Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Emily Cowan, administrator of Bonnybridge gala committee, said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported our big day, there are truly too many to thank individually but to all the local businesses, volunteers and community members who helped in any way – thank you and we could not have done it without you.

“The day was again a massive success and we believe we had an even bigger turn out than last year. We hope everyone enjoyed the day as much as we did and we look forward to Gala Day 2019.”

Arlene Graham, chairwoman of Bonnybridge gala, added: “The committee has worked so hard to fundraise over the past year to make the day such a success.

“However our funds are very low and we have a lot of work to do for 2019 and we are also in desperate need of more volunteers as we did struggle to cover a lot on the day were it not for a few kind souls.

“We had something there for everyone on the day, and there were several comments from the public that it was the best gala they had been to.”

The 2018 gala day retinue was: Queen – Stephanie Cameron; Herald – Brandon Burns; Maid of Honour – Jaye Lehardy; Lady in Waiting – Madison McCormack; Courtier – Brandon Sheppard; Flower Girls: Olivia Lynn, Kaitlin Petrie, Amber O’Hara, Alex Douglas; Page Boys – Lewis Gauld, Michael Stanners, Cody Kirkwood, Cameron Patterson; Fairies – Lexi Allison, Riley Campbell, Skye Binnie, Michelina Barr, Lacey Parker, Olivia Begley; Queen’s Guards: Jayden Quinn, Aiden Douglas, Hayley Duncan, Parker Gentleman, Jayden McVittie, Skye McMenemy.