Revive Falkirk event encouraging shoppers to swap not shop

Forth Environment Link is urging shoppers to swap not shop when it holds its first clothes swap event at Revive Falkirk, 199a High Street, on Saturday, May 26 from noon to 4pm.

To take part, drop off your unwanted clothes and accessories before Wednesday, May 23.

Revive is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday 11am-4pm.

Kelly Rice, Revive Falkirk project coordinator, said: “We’re encouraging shoppers to use unwanted clothing as a currency to take home something that they’ll love.

“Swapping rather than buying new is great for the planet.

“Donating clothes you don’t wear to the swap is also a great way to declutter your wardrobe and gain some gently-used clothes that are new to you.”

Men’s, women’s and children’s clothes in good, clean condition will be accepted.

Limit of ten items per customer.

You’ll be a given a token per item donated to spend on the swap on the day.