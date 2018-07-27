Revealed: The 10 cafes in the running to be crowned Cafe of the Year 2018

Here is our Cafe of the Year – you now have the opportunity to vote for your favourite finalist!

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room and everyone has their number one.

Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room is your winner.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas.

Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room.

To vote for your winner, pick your favourite from the top 10 finalists on this page, fill in the coupon stating the full name, address and voting number of your choice and post it back to us.

The closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, August 10, 2018.

Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or any received after the closing date.