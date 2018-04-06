REVEALED: List of eateries up for Falkirk Herald Chippy of the Year 2018

We are on the look-out to find the best of Chip Shop of 2018.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce? With or without salt and vinegar?

There’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only at the place you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2018.

Entries will be here online and in the paper until Friday, April 20, 2018, so you can vote for your favourite.

So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s Falkirk Herald to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, April 20, 2018.

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.