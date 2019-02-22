editorial image

Revealed: 10 finalists in running for Falkirk Chinese Restaurant of the Year 2019

Our search to find the best Chinese restaurant or takeaway in the Falkirk area has now reached the final stage.

And here, in no particular order, are the 10 establishments which remain in the running to take the crown. If you would like to vote for your favourite, see the entry coupon in this week’s Falkirk Herald.

1A Glebe Street, Falkirk

1. Lee's Express

72 High Station Road, Falkirk

2. Merlin

13 South Melville Lane, Falkirk

3. New Diamond

42 Main Street, Larbert

4. Panda House

