Remembering the Battle of Falkirk Muir

A historic Jacobite victory will be marked with two special events this weekend.

As work is about to begin on a new pathway where history lovers can follow in the steps of the Scottish soldiers who took part in the 1746 Battle of Falkirk Muir, a tour of the site will take place at Bantaskine Park.

Tomorrow’s (Saturday) inaugural battlefield walk is from 1.30pm-3.15pm and will be led by Falkirk historian Geoff Bailey.

Earlier, there will be presentations and a wreath laying ceremony in the Trinity Churchyard to mark the battle which took place on January 17, 1746.

There will also be a ceremony at the tomb of the Young Glengarry, who died on January 20, 1746 following his accidental shooting the day after the battle.

A wreath will be laid by Ranald MacDonnell of Glengarry, 23rd chief of the MacDonnells and a patron of the 1745 Association which is organising the event. He will then unveil a plaque as a lament is played on the pipes.

There will then be an opportunity to go to the Howgate shopping centre to view the stained glass window of Bonnie Prince Charlie and his two comamnders, Lord George Murray and Lord John Drummond.

The event at Trinity Church is from 10.30am with the wreath laying service at noon.

For further details visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/the-1745-association-15618671707.