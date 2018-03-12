Regeneration funding given to Falkirk’s Lock 16

Lock 16 Canalside Community Hub will receive a share of £26 million awarded from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF) to help transform the local area.

RCGF, who support projects that involve local communities in disadvantaged areas, will redevelop Lock 16 into a vibrant canal-based skills and training centre.

The hub, once operational, will allow a collaboration between Scottish canals, Scottish waterways and local canal based social enterprise who will manage it and become an asset for the local community, creating new jobs and wider economic and social benefit.

Local government minister Kevin Stewart said: “I’m really pleased that this fantastic, locally-driven project will benefit from an injection of funding.

“It will help regenerate the local area, stimulate inclusive growth and create new jobs.”

Along with 24 other projects across, communities within the Falkirk area are set to benefit from £972,000 of the generous grant.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “Canals can bring so much economic and leisure potential to an area and this project will help transform the Lock 16 area and benefit the local community.

“Partners at Scottish Government and Scottish canals as well as the many other organisations that have supported this development should be proud of their hard work and how it will really help Falkirk.”

Katie Hughes, director of estates and commerce at Scottish Canals, said:

“From the soaring steel icons of The Kelpies to the revolutionary engineering of The Falkirk Wheel, Falkirk’s canal has undergone an incredible transformation in recent years.

“This funding will help deliver the next stage of that renaissance, creating a vibrant enterprise and training hub that sits at the heart of the community.

“We look forward to working with our partners to bring the under-utilised buildings around Lock 16 back to life, using them to deliver lasting benefits for the local community and safeguarding them for future generations to enjoy.”