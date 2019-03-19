Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group in Falkirk has been breaking down barriers for almost 20 years

Community is at the heart of the work undertaken by the Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group in Falkirk.

Open to all races and religions, its aim is to help women who are isolated in their local communities.

Open invite...has been extended to women across Falkirk to join the Rainbow Muslim Women's Group by spokeswoman Samina Ali. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

First founded almost 20 years ago, it extends a warm hand of friendship to all.

But the weekly meetings do not serve merely as a talking shop for members – they are a call to action too.

And Samina Ali, who has been a member for 16 years, is keen for the wider community to learn more about their work.

She explained: “All of our meetings are open to women from across Falkirk.

“We want to work with all the different communities in the area.

“We’re already doing that by fundraising for a number of local charities.

“We all set up stalls in the Dawson Centre at Christmas and had games for the wee ones, helping us to raise £350 for Strathcarron Hospice.”

The group has also formed links with Trinity Church to establish new friendships locally.

Samina said: “Our refugee families have enjoyed a network session at the church and we also hosted a curry night.

“The aim is to help these families integrate in their new communities and to meet new friends.”

But the ladies roll up their sleeves to help many local families too, with a little help from local supermarkets.

Samina said: “We have a partnership with two local Tesco stores, running a FareShare co-operative.

“The supermarkets contact us to let us know they have food available.

“We then pick it up and deliver it to 11 refugee families and four Scottish families who really need the support.

“A lot of the people we help are single mums who have had to leave their homes.

“Receiving these food deliveries is a huge help to them but we’d love to do more. We’d be more than happy to hear from families who could benefit.

“People can contact us via our Facebook page.”

Breaking down cultural barriers is at the heart of the group’s work and it has built up many links in the Falkirk area to do just that.

Often, new members are signposted to the group by the likes of CVS Falkirk.

And for the last two years, the ladies have also been part of a special celebration in Callendar Park to mark the end of Ramadan.

“It’s a fun day for all the local communities to come together and share a celebration marking the Muslim festival of Eid ul Fit,” said Samina.

“It’s open to everyone to come along and join in.

“We are a part of the community and this is a fun way for our members to get to know more people.”

At Samina’s shop, Your Store at 244 Grahams Road, the ladies collect clothes for charity.

Members also enjoy cycles every Saturday with the Central Scotland Regional Equality Council and ladies only swims at Falkirk High School.

It’s a busy schedule but group members are keen to do even more.

During our visit, Millie Stott from Conservation Volunteers at Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre in Grangemouth came along to talk about a unique project now being launched.

The ladies will be working at Jupiter to transform a neglected area of the site.

Millie said: “We have an area at the back of the centre where the women can grow their own herbs, vegetables and fruit.

“And because there’s a shed there, we’re looking at doing woodwork and crafts for the wee ones too.

“The ladies are also considering installing a tandoori oven – I can’t wait to sample what they create!”

Once the vegetables and herbs have been cultivated, all of the groups at the centre will be invited to share the fruits of their labour.

Samina added: “We all got together at Jupiter last year and it was a lovely way to meet other groups using the centre, while sharing food that we made.

“It’s just another way for us to work together as part of the wider community.”

Visit www.facebook.com/RainbowMuslimWomensGroup to find out more.

Support system in place to help all ages

The Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group was founded in Falkirk almost 20 years ago.

The main meeting is held every Wednesday at the Dawson Centre in David’s Loan, from 6pm to 8.30pm.

Samina Ali, who has been a group member for 16 years, said: “We have around 40 to 50 members who regularly come along to meetings.

“We invite a variety of guest speakers to talk to members about a number of subjects – everything from health to exercise classes.

“The aim is to make it as varied and informative as possible for our members.

“Some meetings, we simply sit and chat, share some food and enjoy each other’s company.

“We’re very much a community and we all look out for each other so, if someone hasn’t been in touch for a day or two, one of the members will call to check they are okay.

“It’s nice for members, particularly those whose families do not live close by, to know that they have that support system.”

While the future of meetings at the Dawson Centre may now be under threat, Samina is in little doubt that the Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group will continue.

She added: “There is a fear that we may have to move our meetings elsewhere, due to the council’s financial constraints.

“We may end up being charged £20 an hour which we couldn’t afford. However, the group will continue regardless.

“We do hope that we can continue to meet here, though.

“It depends what the council decides. We are just waiting to hear now.”

The group also runs a weekly meeting in Westfield Community Centre for the 11 or so refugee families who have now settled in the district.

A girls’ group and youth group, for both boys and girls, also meet regularly.