Pupils' work receives red carpet treatment at St Mungo's High

It was a case of lights, camera, action for eight pupils at St Mungo’s High as they saw the results of their hard work shown on the big screen.

The Higher Media students were in the running for the St Mungo’s Academy Awards – the school’s own Oscars designed to recognise the talents of those on the course.

St Mungo's High School's Higher pupils who have created short films for their Media course. From left, Connie MacKay, Ashleigh Scott, Kate O'Growney, Adam Chalmers, Chloe Fitzpatrick, Melissa Cook and Taylor Jordan.

A special screening event and prize ceremony was staged at the school last Friday evening.

The work of eight pupils from the class of 34 were shortlisted as best picture nominees and were given the chance to see their films aired.

Fraser Johnston, Media teacher, said: “The students have got to make a film between five and 10 minutes long using a required element of dialogue, a prop and a character.

“Producing the films is part of the course, but it’s a shame because the films themselves are not assessed by the SQA, it’s the paperwork that is.

“The students put so much work into the project so this was a chance for us to acknowledge the work of our nominees and the work of all the Higher Media candidates who have been amazing and a joy to have in class.

“The pupils have to cover every element – pre-production, production and post production.”

On Friday night, Oscar style awards were presented to the pupils covering a range of categories from best actor and actress to best screen play/original idea and best director to best cinematography.

The audience were given the opportunity to vote for their favourite film of the night, before a panel of judges voted for their top three films, with the first placed film being named as best picture.

This year’s judging panel was made up of Alison Strauss, arts development officer for film and media for Falkirk Community Trust; Laura Hotchkiss, senior marketing executive at the Daily Record and Sunday Mail and Hazel Beattie, project co-ordinator arts development officer for Falkirk Community Trust.

The judges selected Chloe Fitzpatrick’s Escape to the Peculiar as best picture.

In second place was Melissa Cook’s documentary, Auschwitz and in third was Second-Hand Shopping with Kate and Fran, by Kate O’Growney.

Mr Johnston added: “It was great to see pupils and faculty out celebrating the hard work they put in this year. It was great they got the recognition that they so deserve.”