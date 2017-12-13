Pupils become recording stars for Christmas

Youngsters at Stenhousemuir Primary School have been busy in the recording studio to cut their own Christmas album.

As part of their enterprise project, the primary three classes at the school created a 10-track CD entitled Under the Sea at Christmas to raise funds for the school.

Stenhousemuir Primary School pupils show off copies of their new album - Christmas Under the Sea

The album features a festive mix of aquatic and Christmas-themed tunes, including Yellow Submarine, Under the Sea, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and When Santa Got Stuck Up the Chimney.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured the group singing a live rendition of Holly Jolly Christmas