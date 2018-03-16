Public meeting will spell out new deal for carers

A new deal for carers coming into force in April 2018 will be discussed at a meeting on Tuesday, March 27 at Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

Carers will be informed about how the Carers Scotland Act 2016 was created to support carers’ health and wellbeing and help make caring more sustainable,

The meeting, which was previously cancelled due to adverse weather, will see how the act could provide better and consistent support for Scotland’s estimated 745,000 adult carers and 44,000 young carers, and ensure that youngsters looking after family members enjoy the same sort of childhood as their peers.

Organised by NHS Forth Valley’s Public Partnership Forum, attendees will be able to discuss the need for local authorities to offer an advice service for carers and also touch upon the redesign of mental health services and learning disabilities in the local area.

Carers who wish to attend should meet 7pm on Tuesday, March 27 at the Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Camelon.

Anyone requires crèche facilities or an interpreter should contact Jessie-Anne Malcolm, NHS Forth Valley’s public partnership forum co-ordinator at Jessie.malcolm@nhs.net.