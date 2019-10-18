editorial image

Property: Stunning traditional five-bedroom family home in Bo’ness

This property in the area of Falkirk boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms. on top of that it also has a large driveway and a lovely enclosed garden to the rear of the property. The house is situates in Carriden, Bo’ness.

Externally there is a large driveway to the front and rear enclosed garden which has been landscaped to include patio area and lawn. On the market with Your Move for offers over £325,000, more details can be found HERE

