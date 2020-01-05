Prom party has just begun for Falkirk boutique Sisters

For some Falkirk residents tomorrow will be the first day back at work after the festive party season, but one town centre store is already set for a host of new big nights out.

Sisters Boutique in Lint Riggs is advising shoppers to “save the train fare” to the cities and instead pay a visit between noon and 4pm today to study its brand new Prom 2020 range.

The “Prom” concept is an all-American fad that has taken Scotland by storm over the last ten years, and is no longer even restricted to teenagers - in some areas you even find “graduation ceremonies” for tots leaving nursery for primary school.

But even if some think it’s a lot of nonsense thousands of youngsters, and their doting parents, are right behind the idea of getting dolled up for what’s come to be seen as a special night out.

Now Sisters founder Lauren Brown has decided to launch the new year with a range she reckons will solve many party frock dilemmas before any of this year’s special occasion events are even in the diary.

Opened by Lauren in 1996 Sisters caters for “fashion forward females” and has won a string of awards, including the Drapers Best Young Fashion Independent Business in the UK and Number One Inspiration Women’s Wear Boutique in Scotland.

Far from Falkirk shoppers having to take a train to Glasgow Lauren reckons the store is now a well-established fashion destination for people outside Falkirk - thanks in part to these and other awards.

Meanwhile Sisters’ recently opened next door venture Misters has a range of formal wear for chaps pondering a forthcoming formal occasion - and keen deals on (for example) branded t-shirts and padded jackets.