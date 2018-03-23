Prepare for future with Strathcarron Hospice book

A new booklet has been launched by Strathcarron Hospice to help people make plans and prepare for the future.

‘All About Me’ aims to enable people to record and find important information about their life that will help when they are no longer able to manage their own affairs.

It is designed to empower them to put their affairs in order and they will be able to enter relevant information about their life, such as where their will is held, what electricity supplier is used and their pension details.

David Borrowman, of sponsors Solicitors for Older People Scotland, said: “The hospice does such great work for our community and this initiative is just another example of that so we are pleased to help in any way we can.”

The books are free to those living in Forth Valley and can be requested by calling 01324 826222 or by visiting www.strathcarronhospice.net.