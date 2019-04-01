Popular Falkirk author features childhood memories in her books

Author Kayrin McMillan, who grew up in Falkirk, recently returned to her home town to meet fans of her most popular book, The Bluebell Wood.

Set in various places across the Forth Valley, it tells the story of Susan Erskine and her turbulent journey of self discovery from her troubled teenage years during the 1960s right up until present day.

The book touches on many difficult subjects including domestic and physical abuse, alcoholism, heartache, divorce and death with the protagonist having only one place she feels safe in – the Bluebell Wood.

Kayrin, who now lives in Aberdeenshire and has written nine novels said: “The book is very deep, probably the deepest one I’ve written to be honest and it makes you both laugh and cry.

“It’s not about me but you could say it is influenced by my early memories as it is set in various places that I grew up in and the Bluebell Wood itself is based on a wood I loved visiting in Kincardine.

“In the book, Susan’s wood is where she goes to feel safe and be by herself and I’m sure a lot of people can relate to having somewhere like that.

“I had a great childhood growing up in Stenhousemuir, Grangemouth and Falkirk and my mum still lives in the Callendar Park area so I am back a lot visiting her.”

Kayrin started writing when she was just six years old and some of her other novels she has had published include Finding Claire and Shetland Gypsy. She also writes songs and poetry and enjoys singing.

Kayrin was recently asked to be a judge for Radio Two’s children’s writing competition and is in the process of marking the 10-13 age group entries.

“I am so honoured to have been chosen.”

As well as in the Falkirk and Stirling Waterstones stores, The Bluebell Wood is available to buy online on the Amazon website.