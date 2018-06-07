Pictures: Sun shone on Grahamston Gala

Grahamston Gala was back at the weekend, with a brilliant turnout.

Residents turned out in their droves to cheer on the parade which culminated in a fun day in Victoria Park.

It was there that Falkirk Council lead Cecil Meiklejohn crowned Gala Queen Charley Morton (10) in front of the cheering crowds.

Angie McArthur, Grahamston Gala Day committee member, thanked all those who attended the event and said: “It was brilliant, the weather was great and everything went smashingly.

“We had one minor blip when the Queen’s car broke down but a lot of the dads helped to push it!”