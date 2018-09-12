Pictures: Successful first ‘Awakening’ Festival at Falkirk’s Elgin Park

Falkirk’s Elgin Park was rocking when it hosted a festival for people with learning disabilities recently – the first of its kind in the area.

The Awakening festival, which had stalls throughout the day then an evening concert with local bands, was voted a great success and organisers hope it will become an annual event.

During the day, a variety of stalls had a wealth of information on many topics including benefits, housing and self-directed support.

Refreshments and home baking were available and various therapies such as massage, aromatherapy, reiki and laughter yoga were also showcased.

You might also be interested in:

Woman slashes man’s face in Grangemouth street

New bar to bring Inverness cocktails success to Falkirk

Sex offender jailed after touching girl in Laurieston street

In the evening, Elgin Park was rocking with three local bands and a disco.

The event was organised by Maureen Kilgour along with husband Neil and fellow support worker David Irvine.

Maureen said: “The dream of ours was to give these special people in our community a festival experience in a safe and friendly environment, making it a night to remember.

“I have two boys of my own with learning disabilities and to see them with all their friends enjoying every minute of their lives is my main aim in life.”

Maureen, who volunteers for Enable as branch secretary, is passionate about supporting Elgin Park.

She said: “I love being around these guys and fellow support workers as they are such a bunch of loving and appreciative people and so valuable to our community.

“Elgin Park is a place where they can come together as an extended family and be themselves whilst they learn, achieve and most of all have fun.”