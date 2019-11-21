Pictures of the entertainers at Falkirk Christmas lights switch on

Almost 12,000 people packed into the High Street on Sunday to watch Falkirk’s Christmas lights being switched on.

And before the big switch on itself, the crowd was treated to two hours of great entertainment. Here is a selection of pictures of those who took part in the show. More pictures from the event HERE

Falkirk Christmas lights switch on 2019. Choir Factory. Picture by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Falkirk Christmas lights switch on 2019. Choir Factory. Picture by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Falkirk Christmas lights switch on 2019. Big Bad Wolf Theatre Company. Picture by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Falkirk Christmas lights switch on 2019. Big Bad Wolf Theatre Company. Picture by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more