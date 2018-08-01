Pictures: Little Mix are summer sensation at Falkirk show

From tiny tots to grannies, Little Mix fans from all over central Scotland converged on Falkirk last Friday night for the group’s concert.

Everything about the stadium was sparkling as the glitter-bedecked fans danced and sang along with their idols on their Summer Hits 2018 tour which saw them perform at stadiums across the country.

The long-awaited event saw the chart-topping girl band perform all their hits for the 21,000-strong capacity crowd, including Touch, Shout Out to My Ex and Black Magic.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were supported by Australian sister trio Germein and Rak-Su, winners of The X Factor 2017.

After watching Little Mix perform a 90 minute set, their fans went away tired but happy ... and wondering how easy it is to wash glitter out of your hair.