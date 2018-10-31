Pictures: Howgate Halloween fun times

There was lots of spooky goings on in the Howgate shopping centre last weekend ... and it was all in a good cause.

Staff organised a Halloween extravaganza on Sunday with plenty for the youngsters to do.

Saral Karal (5), Rajesh Dhandapani (6), Loli McGregor (7) and Skye Carmoodie (4) meet the Halloween characters

Children were encouraged to dress up in their favourite costume and, for a £5 entry fee, were given a goody bag and entrance to lots of the fun activities.

All proceeds for the day went to Strathcarron Hospice.

Face painting, pumpkin carving and Halloween games and crafts were a few of the events organised, along with a treasure hunt – of the spooky variety!

There was also a ZooLab workshop with some slithery creatures.

Margaret Foy, the Howgate’s marketing manager, said 109 children took part, raising £545 for the hospice from the sale of the wristbands.

She added: “It was a fantastic day with families enjoying the pumpkin carving and crafts and children especially loved the animal handling workshops with ZooLab.

“It’s wonderful to see families visit the town centre to celebrate seasonal events like Halloween and help raise much needed funds for Strathcarron Hospice.

“A special thanks to Maley’s Chocolates for donating the prizes for the Halloween Hunt, the volunteers for giving up their time to support the event and all the children who took the time to dress up in their Halloween costume.”

Winners of the Halloween Hunt were Emily Morris, Lauren Taylor and Riley Thomson.

And the fun continues at the Howgate this weekend with a Nerf based event delivered by The Nerfery.

Youngsters can test their marksmanship skills at the target ranges, have fun at laser tag and learn how to paint a Nerf blaster.

No need to book - just visit the helpdesk between 12 and 3pm.