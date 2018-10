Wizards and witches, spells and dragons... all in Falkirk!

Falkirk’s second Storytelling Festival was a fantastic success, and on Saturday, the Howgate welcomed thousands of people, many of them dressed in their best Harry Potter gear.

‘An Afternoon of Wizardry and Witchcraft offered lots of fun and games for the kids (and adults!), including an owl balloon workshop, slime-making, facepainting and wand shop.

