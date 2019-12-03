Pictures from Stenhousemuir reindeer parade and Christmas lights switch on - Part 1
The festive season officially began in Stenhousemuir on Saturday when the town centre played host to Santa and his four-legged reindeer friends.
Following an afternoon of festivities, which saw Camelon and District Pipe Band lead the parade and a performance by local singer Dionne Hickey, the Christmas lights were switched on.
Stenhousemuir reindeer and Santa parade and Christmas lights switch on. Picture by Scott Louden.
