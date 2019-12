Pictures from Santa visit and reindeer parade in Falkirk town centre

The annual event allowed children to meet Rudolph's chums up close, as well as having a quick chat with Father Christmas with details of their 'wish list'.

The annual Santa and reindeer parade in Falkirk High Street on December 7. James Muszynski (4) having his face painted by Lisa Barraclough Brennan. Picture by Jamie Forbes. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

The annual Santa and reindeer parade in Falkirk High Street on December 7. Picture by Jamie Forbes. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

The annual Santa and reindeer parade in Falkirk High Street on December 7. Picture by Jamie Forbes. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

The annual Santa and reindeer parade in Falkirk High Street on December 7. Picture by Jamie Forbes. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more