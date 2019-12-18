Pictures from Santa and reindeer parade in Denny

They were joined by the Denny and Dunipace Pipe Band. Photographer Scott Louden captured the events of the day.

Denny reindeer and Santa parade on Saturday, November 30. Riding with Santa were Rebecca Davidson (9) and Lucas Davidson (3), from Denny. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Denny reindeer and Santa parade on Saturday, November 30. Riding with Santa were Rebecca Davidson (9) and Lucas Davidson (3), from Denny. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Denny reindeer and Santa parade on Saturday, November 30. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Denny reindeer and Santa parade on Saturday, November 30. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more