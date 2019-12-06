Pictures from Light Up a Life service at Strathcarron Hospice
The annual Light Up a Life service at Strathcarron Hospice took place earlier this week.
Friends and relatives gathered at the hospice for a poignant remembrance service where candles were lit and personal messages were placed on a Christmas tree. The Light Up a Life appeal celebrates the lives of those who have passed away but continue to live on in people’s hearts.
Annual Light Up a Life service at Strathcarron Hospice on Tuesday, December 3. Picture by Michael Gillen.