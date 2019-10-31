Pictures from Hallowe’en event at the Howgate in Falkirk

A spooky spectacular attracted the crowds to Falkirk’s Howgate Shopping Centre on Sunday.

Youngsters turned up in their Halloween finery to enjoy all the activities on offer, including pumpkin carving, crafts, face painting, a slime workshop and an online treasure hunt. The event helped raise lots of money for Strathcarron Hospice with every child taking part paying £5 to be part of the fun.

Hallowe'en in the Howgate event in aid of Strathcarron Hospice. Picture by Alan Murray. Muhrin Hall (11) and her carved pumpkin.

Hallowe'en in the Howgate event in aid of Strathcarron Hospice. Picture by Alan Murray.

Hallowe'en in the Howgate event in aid of Strathcarron Hospice. Picture by Alan Murray.

Hallowe'en in the Howgate event in aid of Strathcarron Hospice. Picture by Alan Murray.

