Pictures from Grangemouth Christmas lights switch on and reindeer parade

Crowds turned out to welcome Santa to Grangemouth town centre on Saturday.

Accompanied by his four-legged friends, the Aviemore reindeer, the main man met youngsters and their parents before helping to switch on the Christmas lights in the town. He was assisted by Children’s Day Queen Erin Simpson (11), who pushed the button to make Grangemouth sparkle.

Grangemouth Reindeer and Santa Parade on Saturday, November 23. Picture by Scott Louden. JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

