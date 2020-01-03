Pictures from Falkirk's Fire and Light New Year festival at the Helix

The event, on January 1 and 2, again attracted thousands of visitors, who embraced this year's theme of 2020 Visions with a walk through The Helix Park towards the magical Kelpies, interacting with an amazing array of performances and installations along the way – including the headline act, the Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers. Here are a selection of pictures from the event.

Fire and Light New Year Festival at the Helix, Falkirk on January 1 and 2. Pictures by Michael Gillen. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Fire and Light New Year Festival at the Helix, Falkirk on January 1 and 2. Pictures by Michael Gillen. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Fire and Light New Year Festival at the Helix, Falkirk on January 1 and 2. Pictures by Michael Gillen. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Fire and Light New Year Festival at the Helix, Falkirk on January 1 and 2. Pictures by Michael Gillen. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more