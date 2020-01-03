Pictures from Falkirk's Fire and Light New Year festival at the Helix
The new year was welcomed in spectacular fashion as the fifth annual Fire and Light Festival once again lit up the Helix.
The event, on January 1 and 2, again attracted thousands of visitors, who embraced this year's theme of 2020 Visions with a walk through The Helix Park towards the magical Kelpies, interacting with an amazing array of performances and installations along the way – including the headline act, the Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers. Here are a selection of pictures from the event.
Fire and Light New Year Festival at the Helix, Falkirk on January 1 and 2. Pictures by Michael Gillen.