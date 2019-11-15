Pictures from Denny High School annual dance competition

More than 250 youngsters took to the stage to strut their stuff in the Denny High School annual dance-off.

Pupils from S4 to S6 were split into dance troupes by house and dedicated several hours over a two-month period to mastering their performances. Themes on show during last Thursday’s public display, which was attended by almost 500 spectators, included Harry Potter, Candyland, Grease and Boy Band vs Girl Band. And pupils were also allowed to turn the tables and devise dances for their teachers, with staff performing routines dedicated to Motown, Alice in Wonderland, Will Smith and Rocky.

Denny High School annual inter-house dance-off. Picture by Roberto Cavieres.

Denny High School annual inter-house dance-off. Picture by Roberto Cavieres.

Denny High School annual inter-house dance-off. Guest Act - S3 Dance Academy. Picture by Roberto Cavieres.

Denny High School annual inter-house dance-off. Hartfell performing 'Grease'. Picture by Roberto Cavieres.

