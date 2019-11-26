Pictures from Christmas lights switch on in Bo’ness

The crowds turned out to welcome Santa to Bo’ness at the weekend.

Youngsters and their parents were eager to meet the ‘man in red’ up close when he popped into the town centre on Saturday. Later in the day Santa helped Fair Queen Kennedi Mann (12) and competition winner Mason Barr (5) switch on the Christmas lights.

Christmas lights switch-on in Bo'ness on Saturday, November 23. Singer Dionne Hickey entertained the crowds.

