Pictures from Christmas lights switch on in Airth
The community of Airth turned out for the annual Christmas lights switch on last Friday evening.
Performing the important task of transforming the village at the flick of a switch were Airth Primary pupils Amelia Clem and Erin Purdon.
Airth Christmas lights switch on, Friday, December 6. Picture by Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
Airth Christmas lights switch on, Friday, December 6. Picture by Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
Airth Christmas lights switch on, Friday, December 6. Picture by Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
Airth Christmas lights switch on, Friday, December 6. Picture by Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
View more