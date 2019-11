Children in Camelon enjoyed an early festive season treat when the annual Winter Festival took place in the community centre.

The efforts of a hard-working committee ensured the youngsters of all ages were able to get involved in a fun afternoon on Sunday. Later there was a lantern parade through the neighbouring streets before a ‘surprise’ Santa Claus pinata filled with sweets that they all got to enjoy.

Camelon Winter Festival on Sunday, November 24. Magic show.

Camelon Winter Festival on Sunday, November 24. Fortnite kids totally immersed in the gaming zone.

Camelon Winter Festival on Sunday, November 24. Four-year-olds Jacob, Isla and Parker enjoy the inflatables.

Camelon Winter Festival on Sunday, November 24. Leo (10) and mum Lynn from Camelon making Christmas tree decorations.

