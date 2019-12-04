Pictures from Bonnybridge Christmas lights switch on - Part 2

Bonnybridge was lit up by Christmas lights and the smiles of more than 1000 villagers on Sunday night.

Around 1400 residents made their way to the village’s memorial garden to watch as Gala Queen Madison McCormack hit the big red button, bringing some festive sparkle to the area. Musical entertainment was provided by Stephanie Mooney, and Santa popped along to join in the fun. Here are some more pictures from the event.

Bonnybridge Christmas lights switch on in the memorial garden on Sunday, December 1. Picture by Michael Gillen.

