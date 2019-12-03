Pictures from Bonnybridge Christmas lights switch on - Part 1

Around 1400 residents made their way to the village’s memorial garden to watch as Gala Queen Madison McCormack hit the big red button, bringing some festive sparkle to the area. Businesses and villagers helped to generate £3000 to cover the cost of the event, a total which should enable organisers to pay the maintenance costs for at least another two years. Musical entertainment was provided by Stephanie Mooney, and Santa popped along to join in the fun.

Bonnybridge Christmas lights switch on in the memorial garden on Sunday, December 1. Picture by Michael Gillen. jpimedia Buy a Photo

