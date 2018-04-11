Pictures: Easter visit for children’s ward at Forth Valley Hospital

The children’s ward at Forth Valley Hospital welcomed special guests at an Easter themed visit last Wednesday (April 4).

Popular characters such as The Easter bunny, Alice from Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter were there to spread fun and laughter as they took part in an event hosted by Forest Enterprise Scotland (FES).

Lily Wallace (6) smiles with Zack Wallace (eight months), they are from Slammanan. Picture: Scott Louden

Although the event was originally planned to take place outdoors in Larbert Woods with a picnic, Easter train and games, organisers refused to let the bad weather ruin any egg-citing activities.

FES creatively chose to take the fun indoors to the children’s ward where characters dressed up colourful costumes continued to keep the Easter spirit going.

The paediatric team were then on hand to introduce the visitors to youngsters as they gave out egg-stravagant treats.

The Forth Valley paediatric team. Picture: Scott Louden