Pictures: Crowds pack out Linlithgow Palace for party festival

It’s been growing in popularity since launching back in 2013 - and this year’s Party at the Palace festival proved to be just the ticket as nearly 15,000 people descended on Linlithgow Palace for the weekend.

The rain held off on Saturday as Gabrielle and headliners James took to the stage, but it was brollies and kagools at the ready for Sunday as the heavens opened while the crowds watched acts like Imelda May, The Bluebells and headline act Texas.

Tickets for next year’s event are already on sale - click here for more details.