Pictures: Changeable weather doesn’t dampen spirits at successful Airth Highland Games

There was a tug o’ war between the sun and the rain at last weekend’s Airth Highland Games but hot, dry weather eventually won the day.

While things looked promising early on, dampness made an appearance during the games parade, but things dried up later on and hundreds of spectators had a great time watching a packed programme of events in this, the 147th games.

The dancers show the audience how it's done!

Organisers said: “The sun came out and so did you – all 2000 of you from all over the world.

“The committee of Airth Highland Games would like to say a big thank you for coming, taking part and most importantly enjoying yourselves on our 147th year.”

Games Chieftan Gray Allan, Falkirk Unison branch secretary, presided over one of the country’s oldest gatherings which, as always, featured heavy events, piping competitions for soloists, track and field athletics, cycling competitions, highland dancing and tug o’ war.

There was also a funfair, over 30 trade stalls, and a range of food and drink stands to keep guests fed and watered throughout the day.