Picture special: Pirates and princesses on parade in Falkirk

Pirates and princesses dressed up in their finery at the weekend to take part in Falkirk’s popular parade.

The Easter event, organised by Falkirk Delivers, saw swashbucking pirates and pretty princesses of all ages meet in the High Street for a fun-filled afternoon – and the rain stayed off so everyone could enjoy themselves without getting damp.

On Saturday everything was shipshape as the activites started off in the Howgate shopping centre with Captain Barbarossa and his crew.

Youngsters had fun as music played, face-painting was available, stories were told and treasure was to be found at the end of an exciting hunt.

The spectacular parade, which saw an array of creative costumes, then left the bandstand at 3.30pm for the crowds to enjoy. Everyone who took part is now looking forward to next year’s swashbuckling adventure.