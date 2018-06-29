Pets of the Week: Indiana and Jones

This week, we have a double helping of pet of the week!

Cuddly couple Indiana and Jones are looking for a new home together.

The crossbreeds are very attached to one another and have been the best of friends for most of their life.

Indiana (11) is a sweet and happy gentleman while Jones (10) is a playful and loving girl, and although they get on with other dogs would enjoy being the only pets in the house.

The pair enjoy walking and exploring, and could live with children around eight or older.

If you think you can offer Indiana and Jones or any of the other 50 dogs at the rehoming centre a home, contact the Dogs Trust on 01506 873459.